Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.20

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.20 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.01). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 2,382,220 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,000.00.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -70,000.00%.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
