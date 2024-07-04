Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.20

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.20 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.01). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 2,382,220 shares traded.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,000.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

In related news, insider James Stewart bought 12,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £9,960.57 ($12,598.75). 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

