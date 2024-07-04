ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $820.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.28.

NYSE:NOW opened at $786.28 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $728.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $742.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

