Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 199.82 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $48,552,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duolingo by 73.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after buying an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.70.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

