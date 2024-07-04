Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2,843.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 165,062 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shell by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after acquiring an additional 384,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $232.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

