Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Increases By 5.3%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 416,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Byline Bancorp

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 30.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 119,383 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after buying an additional 79,051 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.