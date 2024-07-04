Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Decreases By 7.1%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $138.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

