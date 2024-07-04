Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Decreases By 6.8%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 76,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CTRM stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Castor Maritime has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 53.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Castor Maritime stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.16% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

