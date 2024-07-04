Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Increases By 7.4%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,301,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 1,211,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,858.6 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.68. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $55.20 and a twelve month high of $86.93.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

