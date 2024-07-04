Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expands By 7.4%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 30,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.55 on Thursday. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CSX by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in CSX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.