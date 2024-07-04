Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Drops By 6.6%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,380,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 18,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,792,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

