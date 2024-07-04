Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Increases By 5.9%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

HUMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $675.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

