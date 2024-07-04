Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Rises By 9.2%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arron K. Sutherland purchased 4,975 shares of ICC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $110,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $110,808.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arron K. Sutherland acquired 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $110,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,808.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC Price Performance

ICC stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. ICC has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

