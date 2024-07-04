Short Interest in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) Drops By 5.7%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,110,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 91,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,868,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495,924 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,199,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period.

