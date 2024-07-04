Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.70

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and traded as high as $15.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Up 5.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world.
