SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.80. 115,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 716,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
The company has a market cap of $550.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
