SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.80. 115,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 716,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $550.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

