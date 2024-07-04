Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 3.5%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 25,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 197,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLN. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,862,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $13,575,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

