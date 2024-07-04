Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 10,540.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Silgan by 69.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

