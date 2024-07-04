Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.92

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as low as C$4.69. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 350,723 shares changing hands.

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.17. The stock has a market cap of C$846.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.82 million. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.314554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. Insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $359,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

