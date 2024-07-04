Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

SWKS stock opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

