Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,691.57

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,691.57 ($21.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,790 ($22.64). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,790 ($22.64), with a volume of 164,869 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($22.77) to GBX 1,950 ($24.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,532.50 ($19.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,691.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,549.75. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,196.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.02), for a total value of £554,050 ($700,796.86). 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

