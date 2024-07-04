Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Kristen Yen Sells 2,170 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $882,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SLNO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

