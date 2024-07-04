Solstice Minerals Limited (ASX:SLS) Insider Matthew Yates Purchases 837,590 Shares of Stock

Solstice Minerals Limited (ASX:SLS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Yates acquired 837,590 shares of Solstice Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,689.58 ($90,459.72).
Solstice Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 24.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Solstice Minerals Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solstice Minerals
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.