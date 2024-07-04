Solstice Minerals Limited (ASX:SLS) Insider Matthew Yates Purchases 837,590 Shares of Stock

Solstice Minerals Limited (ASX:SLS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Yates acquired 837,590 shares of Solstice Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,689.58 ($90,459.72).

Solstice Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 24.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Solstice Minerals alerts:

Solstice Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Solstice Minerals Limited engages in the gold and base metal exploration in Australia. It holds interests in the Yarri, Kalgoorlie, Yundamindra, and Ponton projects comprising an area of 2,745 kilometer square located within Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.