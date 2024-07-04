SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
SP Plus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.42.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
Further Reading
