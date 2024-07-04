Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.17. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 58,000 shares trading hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 12.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.05.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

