Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $37.25 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.18.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPR opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

