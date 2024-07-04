Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $476,433.32 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

