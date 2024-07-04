Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 912,863 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

