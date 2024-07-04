State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.23 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

