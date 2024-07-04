State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.68 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

