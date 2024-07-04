State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.53 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $847.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $838.21 and a 200-day moving average of $757.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

