State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.64 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.