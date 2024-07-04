State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.95 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JCI shares. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.85 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

