State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,208 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,537,000 after acquiring an additional 310,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $619,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $246.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

