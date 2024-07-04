State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 16,539 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,539 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

