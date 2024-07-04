State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 220 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVR were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $246,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NVR by 10.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,433.00 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,572.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,493.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $99.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

