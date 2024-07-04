State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,835 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its position in NIKE by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 43,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

