Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $165,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 47.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $745,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.