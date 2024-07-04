Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 37,500 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $681,379.05.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32.

On Monday, April 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $380,383.76.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $233,201.76.

On Monday, April 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08.

Natera Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.