StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

