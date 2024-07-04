Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 3.5%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.38. 107,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 930,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,785 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 291,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.