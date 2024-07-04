Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.98

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.98 and traded as low as $15.74. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 1,500 shares.
Sturgis Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About Sturgis Bancorp
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
