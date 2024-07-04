System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 615 ($7.78) to GBX 630 ($7.97) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON SYS1 opened at GBX 670 ($8.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £84.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,550.00 and a beta of 1.35. System1 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 419.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from System1 Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. System1 Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

