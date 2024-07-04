T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $30,574,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,667,786 shares in the company, valued at $109,723,647,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $30,574,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,667,786 shares in the company, valued at $109,723,647,103.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,720,246 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

