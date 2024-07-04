Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TVE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on TVE

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.