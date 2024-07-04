TCP Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

