Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 23,456 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $704.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.63.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

Featured Stories

