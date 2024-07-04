Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $198.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

