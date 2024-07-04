The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.37

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.37 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.52). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53), with a volume of 50,999 shares trading hands.

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.54 million, a P/E ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83.

Insider Transactions at The Brighton Pier Group

In other news, insider Anne Martin purchased 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £4,869.45 ($6,159.18). 64.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Brighton Pier Group

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

