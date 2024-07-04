The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 119.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $300,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 228.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 41,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

