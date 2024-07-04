The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $445.62.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $467.85 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after acquiring an additional 274,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.